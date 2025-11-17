Shinsung E&G Co. (KOSE:011930) Price Target Increased by 31.58% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Shinsung E&G Co. (KOSE:011930) has been revised to ₩2,550.00 / share. This is an increase of 31.58% from the prior estimate of ₩1,938.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩2,525.00 to a high of ₩2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from the latest reported closing price of ₩1,625.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shinsung E&G Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 011930 is 0.00%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 5,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,167K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 556K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 381K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 363K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.