Shinsho Corporation Declares Interim Dividend Amidst Uncertainty

Shinsho Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 150 yen per share, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining financial stability. The company plans to issue an annual dividend of 300 yen per share despite uncertain overseas business conditions. This decision aligns with their policy of ensuring a stable dividend payout ratio.

