Shinsho Corp. Maintains Profit Forecast Amid Sales Growth

November 06, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Shinsho Corp. (JP:8075) has released an update.

Shinsho Corp. reports a 6.1 billion yen ordinary profit for the first half of FY2024, driven by increased sales in its non-ferrous unit, notably copper tubes for air-conditioning and terminal connectors for automobiles, despite a decrease in profits from steel and machinery. The company maintains its full-year profit and dividend forecasts, offering stability to investors.

