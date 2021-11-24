Shinsei Bank to withdraw poison pill takeover defence against SBI Holdings' bid -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shinsei Bank 8303.T plans to withdraw its poison pill takeover defence against SBI Holdings' 8473.T bid, the daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Shinsei Bank also plans to cancel an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for Thursday, the report said. A vote on the poison pill takeover defence was planned to take place during the meeting.

