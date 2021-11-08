US Markets

Shinsei Bank poison pill defence wins backing from another proxy advisory firm

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS has joined Glass Lewis & Co in recommending shareholders of Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd vote for the lender's plan for a poison pill defence against an unsolicited $1.1 billion bid from SBI Holdings Inc.

In a statement dated Nov. 7, ISS said the takeover defence was warranted partly because Shinsei Bank "appears to try to leverage the pill as a tool of negotiation with SBI Holdings to extract better terms by attaching two reasonable conditions, from which shareholders should benefit."

