Shinsei Bank announces restart of share buybacks after Sept halt

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Shinsei Bank announced on Tuesday that they will restart share buybacks worth up to 20 billion yen ($174 million)that were suspended in September.

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shinsei Bank 8303.T announced on Tuesday that they will restart share buybacks worth up to 20 billion yen ($174 million)that were suspended in September.

Shinsei Bank temporarily suspended the buybacks because a tender offer by SBI Holdings 8473.T had changed the pricing process of its shares.

SBI Holdings took effective control of mid-size lender Shinsei in a tender offer this month.

($1 = 114.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters