Shinnihonseiyaku Overhauls Director Stock Compensation System

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. plans to replace its existing performance-based stock compensation system with a new performance-based transfer restricted stock system for its board directors, aiming to align their interests more closely with those of shareholders. This change, pending shareholder approval, is intended to motivate directors to enhance the company’s corporate value sustainably.

