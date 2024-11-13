Shinnihonseiyaku Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 487,000 common shares through off-hours trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, totaling 945,267,000 yen. This move follows a board resolution to acquire up to 540,000 shares, marking a strategic step in the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure.

