News & Insights

Stocks

Shinnihonseiyaku Completes Strategic Share Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 487,000 common shares through off-hours trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, totaling 945,267,000 yen. This move follows a board resolution to acquire up to 540,000 shares, marking a strategic step in the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure.

For further insights into JP:4931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.