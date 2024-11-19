Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. Evaluates and Enhances Board Effectiveness

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. conducted a self-evaluation of its Board of Directors’ effectiveness, finding it generally sufficient but identifying areas for improvement. The company plans to enhance board functions by refining agenda content and strengthening the board’s composition with additional external and internal resources. These efforts aim to boost corporate governance and continuously increase corporate value.

