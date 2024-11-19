Shinnihonseiyaku Announces Board Election Plans

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. has announced the election of candidates for its Board of Directors, including new and continuing members, which will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in December 2024. Notably, the company has nominated Ms. Asako Minamitani as an Outside Director, who may also serve as a Substitute Director for the Audit and Supervisory Committee. This move reflects the company’s strategic governance planning and adherence to regulatory requirements.

