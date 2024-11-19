News & Insights

Stocks

Shinnihonseiyaku Announces Board Election Plans

November 19, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. has announced the election of candidates for its Board of Directors, including new and continuing members, which will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in December 2024. Notably, the company has nominated Ms. Asako Minamitani as an Outside Director, who may also serve as a Substitute Director for the Audit and Supervisory Committee. This move reflects the company’s strategic governance planning and adherence to regulatory requirements.

For further insights into JP:4931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.