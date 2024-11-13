Shinnihon Corp’s Mixed Financial Performance Boosts Equity

Shinnihon Corporation (JP:1879) has released an update.

Shinnihon Corporation reported a year-on-year increase in net sales by 10.2% for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although its operating and ordinary incomes saw a decline. Despite the drop in earnings per share from 78.51 yen to 74.44 yen, the company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 70.5%, indicating a strong financial position.

For further insights into JP:1879 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.