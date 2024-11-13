News & Insights

Shinnihon Corporation Sees Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

Shinnihon Corporation (JP:1879) has released an update.

Shinnihon Corporation reported a 10.2% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth, the company’s operating and ordinary income saw a decline of 4.4% and 5.2%, respectively. The firm’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 70.5%, reflecting a solid financial position.

