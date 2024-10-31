Shinnihon Corporation Boosts Interim Dividend Payout

Shinnihon Corporation (JP:1879) has released an update.

Shinnihon Corporation has announced an interim dividend of 26 yen per share, reflecting a significant increase from 15 yen per share the previous year. This decision, made by the Board of Directors, highlights the company’s robust financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

