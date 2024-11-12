News & Insights

Shinko Shoji Unveils New Three-Year Management Plan

November 12, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Shinko Shoji Co (JP:8141) has released an update.

Shinko Shoji Co. has announced a new three-year medium-term management plan following the end of a distribution agreement with Renesas Electronics. The company aims to restructure its business model by enhancing its solution offerings and expanding into new core merchandise, while also focusing on strategic partnerships and environmental initiatives. The plan includes significant growth investments and aims for a net sales target of 170 billion yen by 2028.

