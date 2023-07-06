Shinko Electric Industries (TYO:6967) Price Target Increased by 16.71% to 6,081.55

The average one-year price target for Shinko Electric Industries (TYO:6967) has been revised to 6,081.55 / share. This is an increase of 16.71% from the prior estimate of 5,210.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,545.10 to a high of 8,190.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.24% from the latest reported closing price of 6,096.00 / share.

Shinko Electric Industries Maintains 0.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shinko Electric Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6967 is 0.08%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 5,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 182.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6967 by 92.60% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 780K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6967 by 28.92% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 652K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 32.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6967 by 12.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 502K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 181.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6967 by 92.33% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 464K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6967 by 5.16% over the last quarter.

