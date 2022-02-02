Shining a New Light on Security in the Cloud Era

The great migration to the cloud, when coupled with the need to innovate faster and with more agility, has shined a light on the unique challenges businesses face in their digital transformation. This is putting teams across an organization - from executives to security leaders to developers - in uncharted territory. And further, it's showing how today’s security tools can’t and won’t keep up.

Shining a Light Today, and on What’s Next

As many security leaders learned from the widely covered Log4j exploit, most cloud security tools were not built for the scale, complexity, and speed of a single cloud environment — let alone multi or hybrid cloud. This discovery also shined a light on how crucial it is to be prepared for new and evolving risks. Businesses need to know where all their assets are, as well as what’s running, so they can determine if they or their customers are vulnerable.

At Lacework, we believe the answer is to completely rethink the approach to security. We’ve found companies of all shapes-and-sizes are itching to grow quickly and at scale, but they often overlook security as a crucial step in their design; not because it’s unimportant, but because the traditional approach to securing data was slow and an impediment to innovation.

Securing the future of business

Across the industry, companies also are expected to expand their overall cloud security spending — and teams across most organizations (from executive to security to development) are looking for ways to ensure security is a key part of strategic business planning. According to Lacework’s inagural 2022 Cloud Security Outlook, for example, 88% of companies believe cloud security will become more important over the next year, most notably because of the growth of new threats and shortage of skilled security talent. The research, conducted in partnership with ClearPath Strategies, also found the majority of respondents (76%) are specifically investing in automation and machine learning to help them manage the increasing activity.

Whether it’s ordering a product, scheduling service, or jumping on a virtual meeting, it’s easy to see how cloud computing is transforming the way people interact with the world and how companies get business done. And while the cloud has allowed businesses of all sizes and industries to quickly transform themselves, what’s often not seen is how this rapid adoption has also created challenges in leveraging data safely and effectively.

This is the great challenge in the cloud era - and one that drives security leaders like Lacework to enable innovation and help people feel safer so they can focus on the things that matter.

Because this isn’t just about the future of security, it’s about the future of business.

