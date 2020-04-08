Shinhan prices Korea's biggest Formosa bond

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, April 9 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank has raised US$500m from its first Formosa bond offering, the largest on record for a South Korean issuer in the Taiwanese market.

The deal, also the first 144A/Reg S Formosa bond from Korea and the first from a Korean issuer in more than four months, drew final orders of over US$2.1bn from 104 accounts.

The five-year floating rate Formosa bonds were priced at three-month Libor plus 170bp, the tight end of final guidance of 170bp–175bp and well inside initial guidance of 210bp area.

The new bonds traded tighter this morning and quoted at 155bp/151bp wide of three-month Libor.

Taiwan investors took 57% of the bonds, the rest of Asia 36%, EMEA 1% and America 6%. Banks got 80%, fund managers, insurers and pension funds 19%, and private banks and corporates 1%.

Shinhan had originally planned to raise funds in the global market, before opting for the Taiwanese format.

The senior unsecured bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/A+/A, in line with the issuer.

The bonds will be listed in Singapore and Taipei.

Citibank Taiwan, Credit Agricole Taipei and HSBC Bank Taiwan were joint bookrunners.

Shinhan is the first Korean issuer to sell Formosa bonds since Korea Railroad raised US$150m in a Reg S offering in November 2019.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland and Steve Garton)

