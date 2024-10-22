Shinhan Financial’s Largest Shareholder Reduces Stake

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.

Shinhan Financial Group has announced a slight decrease in the number of shares held by its largest shareholder, Korea’s National Pension Service, from 8.26% to 8.22% of common stock as of September 30, 2024. This change could potentially influence market perceptions regarding the company’s stock. Investors may want to watch any future moves by significant shareholders closely.

