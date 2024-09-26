Shinhan Financial (SHG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Shinhan Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Seoul, Shinhan Financial (SHG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 32.36% so far this year. The financial services company is paying out a dividend of $0.3 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.99% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.86% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.22 is up 31.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Shinhan Financial has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.37%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Shinhan Financial's current payout ratio is 19%, meaning it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SHG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.22 per share, with earnings expected to increase 0.97% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SHG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

