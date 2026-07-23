Markets
SHG

Shinhan Financial Q2 Earnings Rise Despite Lower Sales

July 23, 2026 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG), a financial holding company, on Thursday reported higher net income despite lower sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 1.82 trillion from KRW 1.62 trillion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 2.48 trillion from KRW 2.15 trillion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 25.06 trillion from KRW 28.49 trillion in the previous year.

On Wednesday, Shinhan Financial closed trading 1.72% lesser at $70.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.22% higher at $72.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.