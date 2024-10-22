Shinhan Financial Group Plans Shareholder Registry Closure

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.

Shinhan Financial Group’s subsidiary, Shinhan Life, has announced the closure of its shareholder registry for interim dividends with a record date set for October 31, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to determine the rights of shareholders as it prepares to distribute dividends. Investors should note this development as it might impact Shinhan’s financial performance and stock value.

