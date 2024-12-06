News & Insights

Shinhan Financial Group Gains from Shinhan Life Dividend

December 06, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. is set to receive a substantial interim cash dividend from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shinhan Life, amounting to KRW 150 billion or KRW 1,297 per common share for the 2024 fiscal year. This dividend decision underscores the financial strength and profitability of Shinhan Life, benefiting its parent company, Shinhan Financial Group.

