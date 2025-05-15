Is Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SHG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.12, which compares to its industry's average of 9.25. Over the last 12 months, SHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.79 and as low as 4.11, with a median of 5.15.

Investors should also note that SHG holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, SHG's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.55.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SHG has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

Finally, our model also underscores that SHG has a P/CF ratio of 4.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.81. Over the past year, SHG's P/CF has been as high as 5.20 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 4.19.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Shinhan Financial Group Co's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SHG is an impressive value stock right now.

