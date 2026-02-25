Shinhan Financial Group Co. (KOSE:055550) Price Target Increased by 11.80% to 107,631.47

The average one-year price target for Shinhan Financial Group Co. (KOSE:055550) has been revised to ₩107,631.47 / share. This is an increase of 11.80% from the prior estimate of ₩96,271.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩74,639.00 to a high of ₩137,550.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from the latest reported closing price of ₩100,900.00 / share.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Maintains 3.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shinhan Financial Group Co.. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 28.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 055550 is 0.48%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.02% to 45,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,324K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 055550 by 16.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,936K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 055550 by 17.16% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,868K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 055550 by 55.31% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 2,547K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,314K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 055550 by 30.11% over the last quarter.

