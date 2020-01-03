Shinhan Financial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SHG

In trading on Friday, shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Symbol: SHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.09, changing hands as low as $36.82 per share. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.14 per share, with $40.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.98.

