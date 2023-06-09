Shinhan Financial Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SHG

In trading on Friday, shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Symbol: SHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.77, changing hands as high as $27.83 per share. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.98 per share, with $36.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.74.

