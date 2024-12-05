News & Insights

Stocks

Shineroad International Announces EGM and Book Closure

December 05, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shineroad International Holdings Limited (HK:1587) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shineroad International Holdings Limited has announced a book closure period for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set for December 27, 2024, in Shanghai. This meeting will address the new Master Supply and Purchase Agreements related to continuing connected transactions. Shareholders need to ensure their share transfers are registered by December 19 to qualify for voting rights.

For further insights into HK:1587 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.