Shineroad International Announces EGM and Book Closure

Shineroad International Holdings Limited (HK:1587) has released an update.

Shineroad International Holdings Limited has announced a book closure period for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set for December 27, 2024, in Shanghai. This meeting will address the new Master Supply and Purchase Agreements related to continuing connected transactions. Shareholders need to ensure their share transfers are registered by December 19 to qualify for voting rights.

