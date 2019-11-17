SHINER INTERNATIONAL, INC. (BEST) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our 2019 third-quarter earnings call. BEST third-quarter results were highlighted by strong revenue growth and significant net loss reductions, which saw us achieve positive non-GAAP net income for second consecutive quarter, and we remain on track to achieve our goal of achieving positive non-GAAP net income for the full year 2019.

Despite challenging market conditions, e-commerce grew at a healthy pace, which contributed to accelerating demand for BEST's supply chain solutions and logistics services. BEST Express and freight continue to gain market share and lower costs while supply chain management and Store+ optimize their operations and improve the profitability. Our other segments of UCargo, Global, and the Capital continue to expand and deliver strong growth as we capitalize on the significant opportunities in truckload service brokerage and geographic expansion in Southeast Asia. BEST is well -- very well positioned to maintain our strong momentum as we enter into the fourth quarter, which is a peak season for our businesses and we -- as we execute our strategy of above-market growth and increased profitabilities.

Now let me share some business highlights with you. BEST Express continue to gain market shares while improving its operating efficiency. Express parcel volume exceeded at RMB 1.89 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 38% year over year, which is 1.38 times of the industry. Market share increased to 11.7% from 10.8% in the same period of 2018.

Market ASP continued to trend lower in the third quarter. ASP, including last mile fees, increased by 13% year over year to RMB 2.75. ASP ex last mile decreased by about 17% year over year to RMB 1.32. We continue to make strong progress in improving cost structure by optimizing BEST Express networks and investing in technology applications.

Cost per parcel decreased by 13% to RMB 2.62 year over year as we continue to reduce transportation, labor, lease, and other costs. Cost per parcel ex last mile decreased by 17% to RMB 1.19. We also reduced Express operating expenses for parcel significantly nine years ago in November, BEST Express target operations and has since made a tremendous progress. We have since built one of the leading networks in China and achieved significant growth over last -- over that period.

As of the end of third quarter, BEST Express network spanned 94 regional hubs and sorting centers over 5,000 franchisees operating nearly 40,000 service stations, covering 100% of all provinces and cities, and in 99% of all districts and counties in China. We have deployed 80 automated sorting lines and 967 dimension weighting scanning systems and achieved 100% digital waybills. As we continue to optimize our network and invest in technology application, BEST Express is well positioned for its next phase of robust growth. BEST Freight, our leading nationwide LTL platform continues to deliver outstanding results.

For the quarter, freight volume exceeded 1.88 million tonnes, an increase of 28% year over year, significantly higher than industry average. Revenue grew by 26% to RMB 1.38 billion while gross profit margin increased by 1.7 percentage points year over year to 6.3%. We continue to expand this last mile coverage footprints. The total number of franchisee operated last mile service stations increased by 52% year over year to over 17,800 from 11,700 in the same period of 2018.

BEST Freight is entering its eighth year of operation. Over that period, we have built a top 2 LTL network in China, spending 99 regional hubs and sorting centers, over 4,500 franchisees, covering 100% of provinces, 99% of cities and 97% of all districts and counties in China. Our extensive network, nationwide network, and expanded last-mile service coverage position us well to serve increased demand for large items, e-commerce transactions while continuing our industry-leading growth. For BEST supply chain management, our focus was on growing the franchise cloud order fulfillment centers and improving margins.

As a result, the total number of orders fulfilled increased significantly by 53% year over year to over RMB 86 million of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchise crowd OFCs increased by 113% to over RMB 40 million. As of September 30, total ground floor area of Cloud OFC increased by 15% year over year to over 3 million square meter of which over 1.3 million square meter were operated by franchisees. Gross profit margin doubled year over year to 8%. Going forward, we will continue to focus on developing smart supply chain solutions and expanding BEST Supply Chain service offering to our customers.

For BEST Store+, we continue to execute our strategy of growing the number of higher-margin franchised BEST-Neighbor stores while improving order quality of lower-margin membership stores. In the three -- third quarter, total number of a branded store, including franchise and self-operated stores increased by over 160% year over year to over 3,400 as of September 30th, of which the number of franchised BEST-Neighbor stores increased to over 3,000 from around 1,000 in the same period last year. Our total number of orders fulfilled for franchise BEST-Neighbor stores increased by 400% to nearly 100,000, when the total number of orders fulfilled for membership stores decreased by 5% to around 780,000. As a result, we improved the margin by 3 percentage points year over year to 11% while reduced EBITDA loss by 25% compared to the same period of 2018.

As mentioned in the last call, we are in the midst of conducting strategic review of the Store+ business as it's embarks on its next phase of development. We'll tell you more about it later on. UCargo, our truckload service brokerage platform, continue to grow rapidly since we opened its platform for external customers in March of 2018. In the third quarter, the total number of transactions on the UCargo platform generated from external customers increased significantly by over 220% year over year to over 158,000 while revenue generated from external customers increased by more than 170% year over year to over RMB 700 million.

The number of the registered agents on the UCargo platform increased over 16% year over year to over 4,900 and number of registered trucks increased by 27% year over year to over 3,007 thousand -- 307,000 as of September 30th. UCargo platform now covers 30 provinces in China. Chinese government recently issued a favorable new policies to promote the growth of the enormous truckload service brokerage market. We are confident that with our leading technology infrastructure and transportation operations expertise, UCargo platform is well positioned to capture tremendous opportunity in a potentially over RMB 1 trillion market and become a leader of industry.

BEST Global continued to expand its cross-border logistics business and build its presence in Southeast Asia. As of September 1st -- 30th, BEST Global services 19 countries and regions outside of Mainland China. We continue to invest in Southeast Asia to capture the opportunities from its explosive growth in e-commerce. We launched the Vietnam nationwide Express and Supply Chain management business in July.

After launching Thailand nationwide Express and service management business in January, both business are growing rapidly. We will continue to look for opportunities to invest and expand our services and networks in Southeast Asia in coming years, with the goal of becoming the leading infrastructure Supply Chain and largest company there. BEST Capital continued to provide financial solutions to our ecosystem participants and contribute to improved overall operating efficiency in our network. Overall, we delivered solid results for third quarter.

BEST is very well positioned continue our strong momentum as we enter into the fourth quarter, which is peak season for our business, and as we execute on our strategy of above-market growth and increased profitabilities. Before I turn it over to Jenny, I would like to make two announcements. First, I'm pleased to announce that we have concluded our search for a CFO. Ms.

Gloria Fan will join the company and start on November 18. We're very pleased to welcome Gloria to our leadership team. Gloria brings with her over two decades of financial management and operational experience from working in a number of public and private technology companies in the U.S. Most recently she's held CFOs of Corporate Visions, Inc., and before that, she spent nearly 10 years as CFOs for a number of software-as-a-services and clean technology companies.

Gloria will bring invaluable expertise to our financial and strategic planning as we continue to expand our business. And second, I would like to announce that our board has authorized a share repurchase program, where BEST may purchase up to USD 100 million worth of its outstanding ADRs during the next 18 months. With that, I will turn it over to Jenny, our principal accounting officer. Go ahead, Jenny.

Jenny Pan -- Principal Accounting Officer

Thank you, Johnny. Hello, everyone. BEST delivered an excellent third quarter with strong revenue growth and rising improvement despite a competitive industry environment and in a traditionally close season for our business. With consolidated revenue growth of 22% year over year, our loan of RMB 8.7 billion.

We also achieved positive non-GAAP net income for the first time during our third-quarter period, with non-GAAP net income of RMB 16.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB 101 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit margin increased by 0.4 percentage points year over year to 5.8%. EBITDA increased by 71% to RMB 93 million while adjusted EBITDA increased to RMB 140 million from RMB 1.3 million for the same period of last year. Our company also generated a positive operating cash flow of RMB 237 million, compared to RMB 86 million for the same period of last year.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures and the relevant adjustments can be found in our earning press release. Now I would like to give some key financial highlights for the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, Express revenue increased by 19% to RMB 5.2 billion, primarily due to a 38% increase in total volume and a 13% decrease in revenue per parcel. We offset the decrease in ASP with a decrease in cost and operating expenses, as we continue to optimize network and invest in technology application to improve operating efficiency.

Cost per parcel decreased by 13%, of which transportation costs decreased by 13% year over year to RMB 0.75. Labor costs decreased by 23% to RMB 0.23. Lease costs decreased by 5% to RMB 0.1. Other costs decreased by 35% to RMB 0.11.

Last-mile delivery cost decreased by 10% to RMB 1.43. As a result, gross profit increased by 12% to RMB 245 million while gross margin decreased slightly to 4.7%. Freight revenue increased by 26% to RMB 1.4 billion, primarily due to a 28% increase in freight volumes. Unit economics continue to improve, driven by economics of skill, coverage expansion, and a focus on e-commerce products.

Revenue per count decreased by 1.6% to RMB 700 per tonne while cost per tonne decreased by 3.3% to RMB 684 of which transportation costs decreased by 8% to RMB 342. Labor costs decreased by 13% to RMB 84. Leased costs decreased by 9% to RMB 50. And other costs decreased by 0.4% to RMB 43.

Gross profit margin improved by 1.7 percentage points to 6.3%. Gross profit increased by 71% to RMB 84 -- RMB 86 million for the quarter. The purchase management revenue decreased by 8% to RMB 451 million despite a 50% increase in number of orders fulfilled. The decrease was primarily due to discontinuation of projects with low profitability and a focus on growing front-end of the business.

Gross profit margin doubled to 8.1% compared to the same period in 2018, and gross profits increased by 87% to RMB 33 -- RMB 37 million. Store+ business revenue decreased by 3% to RMB 862 million, primarily due to 4% decrease in total number of orders fulfilled as we continue to execute our strategy of enhancing operating efficiency. Gross profit margin improved by 2.5 percentage points to 10.5%, while gross profit increased by 28% to RMB 91 million. Other service lines of BEST UCargo, BEST Capital and BEST Global continued strong growth momentum and become our important contributors.

Revenue from those service line increased significantly by 137% to RMB 855 million, primarily driven by a significant increase in volume transactions from UCargo platform. Revenue generated from external customers of UCargo platform increased by 174% to RMB 702 million, accounting for 8% of the company's total revenue in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit from other service lines also increased by 58% to RMB 48 million. Of the major operating expense items, our exclude Asia-based compensation expenses compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Selling expense as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 2.4%. General and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 3%. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 0.1 percentage points to 0.7% as we hire more system development-related professionals. Capex in the third quarter was RMB 533 million or 6% of the total revenue compared to capex of 412 million or 5.7% of total revenue in the same period of 2018.

The increase in capex was primarily due to the upgrade of automation system in major hubs and specific location centers. In middle September, we successfully complete a USD 200 million convertible note offering. As of September 30, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments in total were RMB 4.8 billion, which allow us to invest for the future and create long-term value for our shareholders. Now let's revisit our 2019 financial outlook.

Based on current market conditions and operations, after taking into account the lower average selling price per parcel for Express and the lower revenue growth for Store+, we adjust our full-year 2019 revenue guidance to be in the range of RMB 34.9 billion to RMB 35.1 billion. This represents management current and preliminary expectations, which is subject to change. With that, we will now open the call to Q&A. Thank you.

[Operator instructions] And our first question will come from Scott Schneeberger of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Thanks very much and good morning, good evening, everyone. My first question is just, I mean, curious how you anticipate volume in the fourth quarter and balancing pricing? Obviously, it's an industry dynamic, but what do you foresee in this current quarter as we head into the new year?

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So we still maintain a robust growth in volumes. So we stated that we will grow faster than the industry. And by fact, we also announced that the past Double 11, the first day we receive about one-point -- well, 130 million parcel is very strong.

So I think for the fourth quarter, we are -- still maintain a robust volume growth, up 30 years, similar to probably be a little bit lower than third quarter, but it's going to be still away, in the 30s.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Thanks. And yes, specifically, how did single-day compare year over year in the volume? I didn't -- I heard the volume, but I could refreshers somewhat that was [Inaudible]

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So yes, so we -- year over year, we grow about over 30% -- well, 31%.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Thanks. And then just -- one follow-up just on staying in Express. How do you perceive right now, the competitive environment for the competitors who are not in the in the top 5, but those that are smaller. How do you perceive their activity and their relative strengths in the market at the moment?

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So if the competitor is not on top pack, probably they are negative growth, right? Because if you think about the top packs of -- everybody's growing above the market industry, industry average. That means the -- based on the number we see is the one behind that, a smaller competitor. Basically, they have an active growth.

So it's just a matter of time how -- when this is going to be pricing out of the market.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Then just one more, if I could throw it in. The capex keeps moving up a little bit. I assume that's predominantly investment in technology. Could you just speak to trend of what we should anticipate in future quarters regarding capex as a percent of revenue and how that investment is going? Thanks.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thank you very much. So as we said, we have a huge amount of a volume in Double 11. But I look in the whole country, the sortation standard, even though our volume has grown so much, but its -- actually has less labors and much more automated.

So we did spend a lot of money to automate and to reduce cost and automate the sorting centers. Given said that, every third quarter, literally, it's traditionally just a higher capex spending quarter because most of the projects actually are coming in third quarter and fourth quarter, again, anticipating of the Double 11 peak season. So traditional third quarter, we always spend a little bit more compared with relatively first quarter or the fourth quarter. So third quarter is the highest spending season for the upgrading the automation.

And said that, this year, we'll probably expand a little bit more. So as I said, tradition, about 3% to 4%. So I would say, full year, we still are maintaining about 4 percentage points, because fourth quarter will be less and the full year will be -- will be probably a little bit more than last year. We get to spend about 100 -- about RMB 140 million.

I mean, no, I'm sorry, RMB 1.4 billion this year. So last year, we spent about over RMB 1 billion. So this year is about 40% growth, but revenue didn't grow 40%. So that will bring up the percentage slightly higher.

Last year, full year was about 3.9%, so it's anticipating this year and maybe about 4.2% to 4.5%.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

OK. Thanks very much.

Baoying Zhai -- Citi -- Analyst

Hi, Johnny and Jenny. I have three questions. The first question is about the guidance. Actually, we're seeing 7% get revised down from previous guidance and the implied fourth quarter revenue growth guidance, the midpoint was only 17% year-on-year growth.

It seems a little bit conservative. So could you please share more color by segment? Which segment is the major reason behind to drive the guidance reverse down? And could you please share a little bit more details on the Express delivery segment, ASP, of the fourth quarter? This is the first question. Second question is about the supply chain management. Actually watching the third-quarter revenue growth was inactive.

The volume was still quite OK, but what happened to the ASP? Still with a lower ASP, but GPM, the gross margin improved a lot. What's the reason behind? And the third question is regarding the buyback program. I'm a little bit confused here. We just issued USD 200 million 3P two months ago.

And now we are going to use USD 100 million of it to do the buyback? What's the rationale behind? Thank you.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Baoying. Very sharp question. The first question regarding to fourth quarter guidance. Yes.

So if you look at the third quarter, right? So this year, with full year, we try to achieve a net income positive for -- so non-GAAP. So we're trying -- try to see what area we want to restructure ourself, given the competitive market. So the fourth quarter readjustment in the guidance is, first of all, is the super competitive parcel business that ASPs being lower than we anticipated. So that is part of a major reason that one of them.

Second reason is that the Store+, as we said, we have been continued to try to improve the margin and to make a business model looks more workable by improved margins and reduced the cost and loss. In that, we've actually cut out lot of nonprofitable or lower margin, low-quality orders. So instead of tracing for GMV, so tracing for the revenues, then we are really focusing the quarterly orders. So if you look at third quarter, the Store+ is actually -- is an active growth.

So that's the second one that's driving down the fourth quarter. And third one is basically the -- you already mentioned it, the supply chain. The supply chain this year, we will try to control the risk in term of the bad receivables. So we'll control the -- to improve the quality of that.

So in a sense, that we're really restructuring all this. So that's the major reason we -- as Scott was asking, the volume growth, so we still think this -- it's good, the Freight, the Express and the Supply Chain, International Global. I think the order business, the growth on the volume side is still good. But we do -- making a some strategic change in term of the, sort of, business-like supply chain and the Store+ to make it more -- focus on the profit margins and quality of the orders, and that's for the reason for that.

So you're talking about the ASP for the actual -- that's the second question, but you said it's one question, so I'm going to answer one question. The Express ASP for fourth quarter, we're actually seeing a similar or a slightly higher than third quarter. Traditionally always been the case, fourth quarter ASP going to be slightly higher, given the -- going to the high season, business season, their pricing will go up a little bit. So ASP's not going to drop versus third quarter is going to be slightly higher.

That's your first question. The second question, we're talking about the supply chain. Why the bottom grow so much and the margin went up like doubled, but the revenue actually went down. So we are focusing on more of the B2C of franchise, the Cloud OFC business.

So actually, volume goes up a lot. If you look at the Cloud OFC, volume doubled, more then doubled. So the total -- the order fulfill lines up. But we also carry out some of these projects we deem to be a low-margin or less quality of a project, which in the end of the day, probably don't make money out of it so we'll just cut it out.

So we are doing some kind of a clean up, if you were to say, on some of the older projects and also structuring into a more long-term growth. So in the short term, I -- we're expecting that to come back a quarter after next quarter, quarter after the supply chain we're going to the growth again. Actually, in fact, that I think the Store+ also will be in a growth trajectory in next quarter or so. So that's your second question.

The third question is, yes, you maybe ask the right question and say, why we issued USD 200 million of convertible bonds, and meanwhile, two months later, say, we want to buy back some shares. So first of all, the issuance of convertible bond is more opportunistic, right? Because we're seeing a market there, capital market is good. So we just go ahead to go to pop up the war chest and get some more reserving cash. So that is the -- it's a complete separate event.

It's not like two months ago, we just saw the capital market is really good, and why not? Getting some more cash on site, which is good. But by issuing announcement saying that we're also planning to buying back some of the shares, it's purely -- we think that we are confident in what we're doing, we're executing. So basically, just -- we're confident on our execution, our strategies and to achieve the profitability. So that is a two of the separate events.

But when you look at it, you probably look it's slight confusing, but it's really -- when we get a convertible bond, which we think it's a good market to get some cash on site.

Baoying Zhai -- Citi -- Analyst

OK. Understood. And then a follow-up on the Express ASP. So in terms of the young year decline, it should be smaller than the third quarter, right?

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

You're saying the -- the year over year should be similar because last of fourth quarter -- 2018 fourth quarter, the ASP also went up. So basically, the last year, 2018, fourth quarter ASP's higher than third quarter. So the same thing this year. It's going to be slightly higher than the third quarter.

So given said, I think that the year-over-year decline quarter by quarter, like-to-like, like you say, it's probably similar. That may be 12%, 13%, yes.

Baoying Zhai -- Citi -- Analyst

OK. Thanks, Johnny.

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hello. Johnny, can you hear me?

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Calvin. Loud and clear.

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hi. Yes. A few questions from my end here. First couple still on Express.

So first, I just wanted to follow-up on, sort of, ASP trends that we, kind of, saw in Q3 and what we're talking about in 4Q. So we did notice a bit of a cut to the last-mile fee, which we, kind of, held off on doing in the first half, mainly to, kind of, continue supporting our network. In terms of going into 4Q, what's our thinking on that front? And in terms of your sequential increase in ASP, is that mainly from a boost in last-mile fees or are we also able to boost the revenue effectively that we get to keep? So that's the first question, on pricing. Second is just broader pricing competition in the market at this point in time.

4Q raising a bit of pricing overall, I think that's largely in line with historical seasonality in practice. But in terms of the message we've been getting from a lot of these players, it seems like competition is still quite high and intense. So any adjustments would likely be quite short term. So how are we looking at our pricing strategy? Do we have any visibility beyond just the Double 11? How about the rest of the peak season Double 12? And then maybe heading into first quarter next year.

The third question is related to Store+. So we, kind of, talked about the whole restructuring that we're still exploring and looking at for that business. Just any update on this front and what we could be expecting to hear from you guys going forward. Thank you.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thank you, Calvin. Regarding to the ASP for Express, the last mile on third quarter, we will reduce a little bit -- the fees we reduce little bit. Primary, we think more and more actual last-mile delivery is using other means other than just the -- done by the human or the robot.

So more and more of the parcel lockers or the stores. So last mile did a lot of other means to do that. So the cost actually reduced a little bit. In the fourth quarter, we actually raised last-mile delivery fee slightly.

And we raised about maybe a few cents or something, across the country. It's just for -- because of peak season coming, and we want to make sure that the delivery quality is maintained. So we actually increased the pricing a little bit. But meanwhile, we also actually increased the pricing through our revenue that we keep, right? Because of the last mile that basically goes to the delivery people or franchisees, but we also raised for the transportation, other hand service costs, so which we -- so, you know, with the ASP for a non last-mile fees, we actually raised.

So that's a part of the revenue we actually can keep. Given the pricing strategy, I think you're absolutely right. So first quarter, we are seeing that -- because every traditional, every first quarter people raise price there. So after there, yes, there is more pressure, still going to have more pressure to -- in the marketplace.

So and yes, expecting to -- we're expecting the pricing will continue to be under pressure after -- on high seasons and into the next year. The last we talked about Store+. So we already hired some professional team, and they're doing a strategy review as well as some other strategy on that. So I cannot share anything further.

But when we have that, we will continue to share with everyone. But like I do can say that we already hired some professional are looking at the structures and possibility of how to do this.

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

That's great. Just one very quick follow-up on, sort of, what you mentioned about other means of delivery at this point. Do we have a rough percentage of what -- how many parcels are done by, sort of, lockers and stores? [Inaudible] i

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So last mile is increasing. So you see the orders like over 30%, already being to -- through other means. I think that percentage of that will continue to increase, yes.

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

OK. And just roughly what it was maybe a quarter ago or last year, just so we get a sense of the pace of increase there?

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Last year, probably it is about -- probably this year over like 10 years -- 10 percentage of -- additional 10 percentage points. So luckily we'll have 20 some, and this year is going to 30 some. But we see that these numbers continue to increase. It's just a share of the wallet.

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thank you for joining our call, and we appreciate your support for BEST. Please reach out to our Investor Relationship team if you have further questions. We look forward to speaking to you soon.

Thank you very much.

Johnny Chou -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jenny Pan -- Principal Accounting Officer

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Baoying Zhai -- Citi -- Analyst

Calvin Wong -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

