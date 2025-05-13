Shineco, Inc. Announces InfiniClone's Launch of Southeast Asian Market Expansion Following Strategic Agreement with Total World Marketing

Shineco's subsidiary InfiniClone launches in Southeast Asia with distribution partnership for health products and molecular detection kits.

Quiver AI Summary

Shineco, Inc. announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, InfiniClone Limited, has launched a market expansion strategy in Southeast Asia through a strategic distribution agreement with Total World Marketing (TWM) in Thailand. TWM will promote and sell InfiniClone's molecular detection kits and Purelix health products, which aim to provide personalized health solutions by analyzing genetic mutations. This launch aligns with Shineco's globalization strategy amid the growing Southeast Asian healthcare market, which saw significant sales increases on major e-commerce platforms in 2023. Initial pilot sales of Purelix products have commenced while further distribution channels are planned, contingent on regulatory approvals. Shineco's CEO emphasizes that the collaboration with TWM will enhance their market presence and accelerate the application of innovative health technologies.

Potential Positives

Shineco's subsidiary InfiniClone has launched a Southeast Asian market expansion strategy, indicating growth opportunities in a rapidly expanding healthcare market.

The strategic distribution agreement with Total World Marketing (TWM) allows InfiniClone to promote and sell innovative health products, enhancing market reach and distribution capabilities.

InfiniClone's product lines, including molecular detection kits and Purelix health products, are aligned with the increasing consumer demand for personalized health management solutions in Southeast Asia.

The collaboration is expected to create a "detection-intervention" closed-loop system, which positions Shineco to innovate within the lucrative big health sector and could lead to long-term shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Shineco's reliance on forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty about future performance, raising concerns about the company's ability to fulfill its projected growth and market strategies.

The company's regional expansion strategy is contingent on obtaining regulatory approvals, which could delay product availability and impact sales.

The potential variability in the company’s results, as indicated in the release, suggests risks that might affect investor confidence and future business operations.

FAQ

What is Shineco's recent market expansion strategy?

Shineco's recent strategy involves launching InfiniClone's products in Southeast Asia through a partnership with Total World Marketing.

What products are included in InfiniClone's offerings?

InfiniClone offers molecular detection kits and Purelix health products tailored for personalized health management.

What technology underpins InfiniClone's molecular detection kits?

The molecular detection kits utilize induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to analyze genetic mutations and health profiles.

How will InfiniClone's products be sold in Thailand?

InfiniClone's products will be initially sold through supermarket channels, expanding to pharmacies and online platforms post-regulatory approval.

What is Shineco's broader vision in healthcare?

Shineco aims to improve life quality by providing safe, high-quality health products and services, focusing on prevention and wellness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SISI stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 4,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,823

VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 1,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,259

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,876

TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,609

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





BEIJING, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products and related medical devices, today announced that InfiniClone Limited ("InfiniClone"), Shineco's majority-owned subsidiary in which the Company acquired a 51% equity interest on April 25, 2025, has officially launched its Southeast Asian market expansion strategy as it has reached a strategic distribution agreement with Total World Marketing (Thailand) ("TWM"), pursuant to which TWM will be responsible for the promotion and sale of InfiniClone’s molecular detection kits and InfiniClone’s Purelix series health products in the Southeast Asian market. Shineco believes that this marks a key step in its globalization strategy to develop robust market positioning in the healthcare products and services sector.





The healthcare consumer market in Southeast Asia is experiencing dynamic growth. As an indicator, Moojing Market Intelligence, a Chinese market research and intelligence firm, states that the sales of healthcare products by Shopee and Lazada, the two major e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, reached $1.57 billion in 2023, a year-over-year increase of more than 25%. The region’s economic recovery, increased consumer purchasing power and enhanced health awareness in the post-epidemic era have driven the continued rise in demand for a broad range of healthcare products including precision diagnostic products.





InfiniClone’s molecular detection kit is based on its core iPSC technology, and it is designed to analyze genetic mutations for diseases including diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, as well as genetic characteristics such as drug response, skin characteristics, and nutritional metabolism; the kit is expected to provide consumers with a firm basis for personalized health management. InfiniClone’s Purelix health products are designed to customize immune enhancement, brain nerve support and antioxidant solutions based on InfiniClone’s molecular detection kit test results, and Purelix dietary supplements can also achieve symptomatic relief. The Company expects the two major product lines to form a "detection-intervention" closed-loop system to help consumers understand their health profiles and help them address certain medical issues.





Dr. Lim Kah Meng, founder of InfiniClone, commented, "The breakthrough application of our iPSC technology serves as the basis for the accuracy of InfiniClone’s two products, and we anticipate TWM's extensive coverage in supermarket channels will provide a solid foundation for our initial market penetration. Looking forward, we plan to further deepen the coverage dimension of disease risk prediction and explore the application of our iPSC technology in the field of tissue repair and anti-aging to provide more comprehensive health solutions for the Southeast Asian market."





TWM has currently launched a pilot sale of InfiniClone’s Purelix health products through supermarket channels in Thailand, and it plans to expand next month into multiple sales channels such as pharmacies, clinics and e-commerce platforms after obtaining approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration for InfiniClone’s molecular detection kits. In addition, InfiniClone is negotiating with a number of medical institutions in Southeast Asia to explore the clinical application of molecular detection kits in early disease screening and treatment monitoring.





Jennifer Zhan, the CEO of Shineco, emphasized, "We believe the recent acquisition of InfiniClone has not only improved our competitive positioning, but it is also helping us to develop an integrated network of 'R&D-production-distribution' centered on Southeast Asia. The cooperation between InfiniClone and TWM is being developed in a phased strategy, initially focusing on supermarket channels to obtain market feedback and gradually expanding in conjunction with the progress of regulatory approval.”





“By integrating TWM's channel resources with InfiniClone's R&D advantages, we are confident that we will be able to quickly respond to Southeast Asian market demand. We also plan to accelerate the application and transformation of stem cell technology in the field of big health, which encompasses the spectrum of prevention, wellness and technology-driven solutions. InfiniClone's product line aligns exceptionally well with the high-growth trajectory of big health, a pivotal strategy that we believe will generate considerable benefits for Shineco and create long-term value for our shareholders," CEO Ms. Zhan concluded.







About InfiniClone







InfiniClone is a biotech company based in Singapore and controlled by Shineco. It is an innovative enterprise focusing on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology and regenerative medicine. For more information about InfiniClone, please visit



www.infiniclone.com/



.







About Shineco, Inc.











Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") aims to "focus on healthy living and improve the quality of life" by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco, operating through subsidiaries, has researched and developed 33 kinds of in vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit



www.biosisi.com/



.









Forward-Looking Statements















This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "expect," "plan," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "continue," "evaluate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based solely on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future business, future plans and strategies, forecasts, expected events and trends, economics, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, our innovation and market position in our products and services, our competitive advantages, and our expectation that the 5-minute cardiac test will be one of the leading products in this field to meet the need for test results immediately upon intake. Please do not rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in historical results or forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its results of operations, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its ability to develop and introduce new products and services, its ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions in which it intends to market and sell its products, Companies to be acquired, Successful integration of technology and assets into its portfolio of products and services Marketing and other business development initiatives Industry competition, general government regulations, economic conditions, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the technical skills and experience required to meet customer requirements and protect intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future performance in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and are made only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable rules and regulations.









For more information, please contact:











Shineco, Inc.







secretary@shineco.tech







Mobile: +86-010-68130220





Precept Investor Relations LLC





David J. Rudnick







david.rudnick@preceptir.com







Mobile: +1-646-694-8538



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.