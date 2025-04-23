Shineco, Inc. Acquires Majority Stake in InfiniClone Limited to Enhance Regenerative Medicine Efforts

Shineco acquires 51% of InfiniClone, enhancing its presence in regenerative medicine and stem cell technology.

Shineco, Inc. announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in InfiniClone Limited, a Hong Kong-based biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine, particularly in induced pluripotent stem cell technology. The transaction, valued at approximately $19.9 million, involves cash payment and shares issuance from Shineco. InfiniClone holds 29 global patents, including key innovations that enhance stem cell production efficiency, significantly reducing costs and time for developing therapeutic applications for diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. This acquisition marks a strategic entry for Shineco into the stem cell technology sector, with expectations of accelerating InfiniClone’s research and clinical applications under the leadership of founder Dr. Lim Kah Meng. Shineco's CEO emphasized the potential of InfiniClone’s technologies to address major healthcare challenges globally.

Potential Positives

Shineco has acquired a 51% equity interest in InfiniClone Limited, which provides a strategic entry into the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell technology.

The acquisition includes 29 global patents held by InfiniClone, which enhances Shineco's competitive advantage in a high-value medical space.

InfiniClone's technology aims to significantly reduce production costs and treatment timelines for major diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, potentially leading to faster patient outcomes.

Shineco's CEO emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and improved healthcare solutions for patients worldwide.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a significant cash and stock acquisition ($19,895,600 and 3,450,000 shares) may raise concerns about the company's financial health and resource allocation.

The reliance on the technology and patents of InfiniClone, a newly acquired entity, could expose Shineco to risks related to integration and the unproven nature of the technology in clinical applications.

The press release emphasizes the potential of InfiniClone's technology, but the lack of demonstrated results in real-world clinical settings may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Shineco announce?

Shineco announced the acquisition of 51% of InfiniClone Limited, focusing on regenerative medicine technologies.

Who is the founder of InfiniClone?

The founder of InfiniClone is Dr. Lim Kah Meng, a biomedical expert with over 20 years of experience.

What are InfiniClone's main technological focuses?

InfiniClone specializes in induced pluripotent stem cell technology, regenerative medicine applications, and cosmeceuticals development.

How much did Shineco pay for the acquisition?

Shineco paid $19,895,600 in cash and issued 3,450,000 shares of its common stock for the acquisition.

What impact could InfiniClone's technology have on treatment timelines?

InfiniClone's technology may reduce the time required for producing functional neurons from months to just weeks.

Expanding the Frontiers of Regenerative Medicine











BEIJING, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products and related medical devices, announced today that on April 22, 2025, its subsidiary, Shineco Life Sciences Group Hong Kong Limited ("Shineco Life Sciences"), entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with Dr. Lim Kah Meng (the "Seller") to acquire 51% of the equity interest in InfiniClone Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong that has been wholly owned held by Dr. Lim ("InfiniClone"). InfiniClone is a biotechnology company focusing on the field of regenerative medicine. Its main business covers a variety of fields, from basic research to commercial applications, with a focus on induced pluripotent stem cell technology, regenerative medicine applications and the development of cosmeceuticals.





Pursuant to the SPA, Shineco Life Sciences will acquire a 51% equity interest in InfiniClone. In consideration of the acquisition, Shineco Life Science shall pay the Seller $19,895,600 in cash and the Company shall issue and transfer 3,450,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to the Seller, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the SPA.





InfiniClone has 29 global patents, including five invention patents, that cover major markets such as the US, Europe (the UK, Germany, France and Switzerland), and Asia (Japan, China and Singapore), which it believes gives it a competitive advantage in the field of stem cell technology. Its core technologies include cell reprogramming technology, stem cell culture based on microcarrier technology, and the establishment and management of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) libraries, which it believes can increase the throughput of cell expansion by three to ten times that of existing technologies. While traditional stem cell cultures rely on expensive manual operations and consumables, InfiniClone believes its technology has the potential to significantly reduce labor and material inputs, reducing the production cost per cell by more than 60% and establishing a foundation for large-scale clinical applications. For example, in treating Parkinson's, Alzheimer’s and stroke, traditional methods require months to grow a sufficient number of functional neurons, while InfiniClone’s technology is expected to shorten this cycle to just a few weeks, substantially reducing the time for patients to receive treatment.





InfiniClone's founder, Dr. Lim Kah Meng, is a Doctor of Biomedical Sciences from the National University of Singapore and is a Singaporean scientist, entrepreneur and biomedical expert with over 20 years of molecular research experience in stem cell research, regenerative medicine and neuro medicine therapies. In addition, Dr. Lim is the founder of a number of biotechnology companies, including Gene Oasis PTE. LTD., Zenzic Oasis PTE. LTD., BetaLife PTE. LTD. and CanniOasis PTE. LTD. with these companies having a differentiated focus on cell therapy, stem cell production and personalized medicine.





Jennifer Zhan, the CEO of Shineco, commented, "The acquisition of a majority position of InfiniClone is a key milestone for Shineco as it launches our entry into the field of stem cell technology and regenerative medicine. InfiniClone’s unique technology, global patent protection and Dr. Lim's professional capabilities represent core competitiveness in a high-value-added medical space, and we believe that Shineco can accelerate the transformation process of InfiniClone’s technology from laboratory to clinic. We look forward to working together with InfiniClone to solve the treatment problems of Parkinson's, Alzheimer’s, stroke, and other major diseases, and provide innovative solutions for patients around the world.”







More complete information of the SPA is set forth in the Form 8-K and its





exhibits filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2025.









About Shineco Corporation











Shineco Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") aims to "focus on healthy living and improve the quality of life" by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco, operating through subsidiaries, has researched and developed 33 kinds of in vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit



www.biosisi.com/



.









Forward-Looking Statements















This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "expect," "plan," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "continue," "evaluate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based solely on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future business, future plans and strategies, forecasts, expected events and trends, economics, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, our innovation and market position in our products and services, our competitive advantages, and our expectation that the 5-minute cardiac test will be one of the leading products in this field to meet the need for test results immediately upon intake. Please do not rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in historical results or forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its results of operations, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its ability to develop and introduce new products and services, its ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions in which it intends to market and sell its products, Companies to be acquired, Successful integration of technology and assets into its portfolio of products and services Marketing and other business development initiatives Industry competition, general government regulations, economic conditions, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the technical skills and experience required to meet customer requirements and protect intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future performance in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and are made only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable rules and regulations.









For more information, please contact:







Shineco, Inc.







secretary@shineco.tech







Mobile: +86-010-68130220





Precept Investor Relations LLC





David J. Rudnick







david.rudnick@preceptir.com







Mobile: +1-646-694-8538



