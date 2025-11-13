Shine a Light on Healthcare ETFs Amid National Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November marks National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in the United States, serving as a crucial reminder of the millions affected by the disease. This observance, established in 1983, has become increasingly relevant as new disease-modifying treatments gain momentum in the marketplace.

For investors, this period provides a timely lens to evaluate the healthcare sector, particularly companies that are at the forefront of the fight against Alzheimer's. This focus makes Healthcare exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a compelling vehicle to gain exposure to this high-growth, innovative segment of the market.

Now, before delving right into the healthcare ETFs that would boost your portfolio, let’s analyze which healthcare companies are currently at the forefront of neurology drug innovation, dedicated to Alzheimer's disease and how gaining exposure to them through ETFs might be a smart move.

The Alzheimer's Pipeline: Spotlight on Key Stocks

The most compelling driver for investor interest in the healthcare sector right now is the emergence of disease-modifying therapies for early-stage Alzheimer's disease. At the heart of this innovation is Eli Lilly (LLY), a key component of many diversified healthcare ETFs.

LLY’s Kisunla (donanemab) drug secured FDA approval in July 2024, for the treatment of adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. In the overall population treated with donanemab, there was a 22% slowing of clinical progression, translating to a 1.4-month delay in disease progression.

However, Eli Lilly isn't alone. Biogen (BIIB), in partnership with Eisai, introduced its drug Leqembi in 2023, for which it also received full FDA approval.

Other major players like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV) are also deeply invested in neurology research, making the Alzheimer's space a competitive and rapidly advancing field. JNJ is currently developing two Alzheimer's medicines — Posdinemab, a monoclonal antibody targeting phosphorylated tau protein, and JNJ-2056 (also called tau active immunotherapy), an investigational therapy designed to prompt the body to create its own antibodies against tau. AbbVie's primary Alzheimer's drug candidate is ALIA-1758, an investigational antibody treatment acquired through its acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics.

The success of these therapies directly impacts the revenue and stock performance of these companies, making them key holdings in many healthcare ETFs.

How Healthcare ETFs Are Holding Ground?

The positive momentum for the aforementioned individual stocks is reflected in the broader sector, with the major indices like the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index gaining more than 9% year to date. This strength is partly due to the "story" that stocks like Eli Lilly and Biogen provide, attracting investor capital to the entire sector.

Furthermore, the impending end of the U.S. government shutdown is a positive catalyst, as it clears the path for continued regulatory and funding support. It is imperative to mention that the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee has already proposed a $100 million increase for Alzheimer's and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) for fiscal year 2026, in July 2025. This is a clear signal of sustained government commitment that benefits the entire biopharma ecosystem, which pledges to fight against Alzheimer’s.

Amid this backdrop, as we observe Alzheimer's Awareness Month, buying a basket of stocks through a Healthcare ETF might be a prudent way for most investors to capitalize on the Alzheimer's theme without the risk of betting on a single company.

Here are a few ETFs that will provide an investor with significant exposure to the key Alzheimer's innovators:

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

This fund, with net assets of $16.2 billion, offers exposure to 398 companies that manufacture healthcare equipment and supplies, provide healthcare-related services, or are primarily involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. Of its top 10 holdings, Eli Lily has the first spot (10.33%), AbbVie the second (5.76%) and JNJ the fourth (4.88%).

VHT has surged 13.4% year to date. The fund charges 9 basis points (bps) as fees.

First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

This fund, with net assets worth $18.9 million, offers exposure to 50 U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Of its top 10 holdings, ABBV has the first spot (7.14%), JNJ has the second spot (7.07%), LLY holds the sixth spot (4.48%) and Biogen holds the eighth spot (3.86%).

FTXH surged 18.2% year-to-date. The fund charges 60 bps as fees.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $38.79 billion, offers exposure to 60 companies in the pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology industries. Of its top three holdings, Eli Lily has the first spot (14.36%), JNJ the second (8.53%) and ABBV the third (7.27%).

XLV has risen 12.6% year to date. The fund charges 8 bps as fees.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN)

This fund, with net assets worth $4.38 million, offers exposure to 60 companies that are involved in the research, development, and treatment of neurological disorders. Of its top five holdings, Biogen holds the fourth spot (4.04%).

IBRN has surged 15.1% year to date. The fund charges 47 bps as fees.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.