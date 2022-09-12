US Markets
JNJ

Shine Lawyers reach settlement with J&J in Australian pelvic mesh class action

Contributor
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Shine Lawyers said on Monday they welcome a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson that sought damages for Australian women receiving pelvic mesh implants.

Repeats to widen distribution

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shine Lawyers said on Monday they welcome a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N that sought damages for Australian women receiving pelvic mesh implants.

($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular