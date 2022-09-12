Shine Lawyers reach settlement with J&J in Australian pelvic mesh class action

Repeats to widen distribution

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shine Lawyers said on Monday they welcome a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N that sought damages for Australian women receiving pelvic mesh implants.

($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)

