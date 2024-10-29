News & Insights

Stocks

Shine Justice Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

October 29, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 11,428 shares on the previous day, bringing the total bought back to 187,779 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Such buy-back activities are closely watched by investors as they can impact stock prices and indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into AU:SHJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.