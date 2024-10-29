Shine Justice Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 11,428 shares on the previous day, bringing the total bought back to 187,779 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Such buy-back activities are closely watched by investors as they can impact stock prices and indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health.

