Shine Justice Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Shine Justice Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 1,833 shares repurchased on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors might find interest in how this buy-back strategy could impact Shine Justice’s stock performance.

