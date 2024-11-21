News & Insights

Shine Justice Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 21, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 1,833 shares repurchased on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors might find interest in how this buy-back strategy could impact Shine Justice’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:SHJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

