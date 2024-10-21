Shine Justice Ltd Reshapes Focus Amid Financial Shift

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd has strategically refocused its efforts on personal injuries and class actions after divesting non-core areas, leading to a 26.7% decrease in EBITDA for FY24. However, net profit after tax improved to $6.0 million, and their gross operating cash flow saw a significant turnaround. The company resolved over 5,000 cases, securing more than $810 million in damages for clients, demonstrating resilience and commitment to growth.

