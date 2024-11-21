Shine Justice Ltd Reduces Shares Through Buy-Back

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.
Shine Justice Ltd has announced the cessation of 25,736 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back on November 13, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its stock value and market perception. Investors might find this buy-back an interesting development in Shine Justice’s financial maneuverings.
