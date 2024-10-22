Shine Justice Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the remuneration report, director re-election, and approval of the equity plan. The results reflect strong shareholder support with overwhelming majorities in favor of each resolution. These developments could influence investor sentiment positively as the company continues its strategic initiatives.

