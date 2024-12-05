News & Insights

Shine Justice Ltd. Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

December 05, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back program, having repurchased 1,638 shares recently. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative, with a total of 310,453 shares bought back before the latest transactions. Investors in the financial markets may find this move indicative of Shine Justice’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

