Shine Justice Ltd. Continues Robust Share Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd. has updated its ongoing stock buy-back program, purchasing 21,168 ordinary shares in the latest round, bringing the total buy-back to 260,776 shares. This move is part of Shine Justice’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in the company’s financial standing.

