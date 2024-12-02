Shine Justice Ltd. Continues Robust Share Buy-Back

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.
Shine Justice Ltd. has updated its ongoing stock buy-back program, purchasing 21,168 ordinary shares in the latest round, bringing the total buy-back to 260,776 shares. This move is part of Shine Justice’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in the company’s financial standing.
