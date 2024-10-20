Shine Justice Ltd. Announces Significant Share Buy-Back

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd. has announced a significant on-market buy-back, purchasing over 122,000 ordinary shares in a recent transaction. This move indicates the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in its financial health. Investors may find this activity noteworthy as it reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its equity.

