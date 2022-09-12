Markets
Shine Justice Agrees To Settle Australian J&J/Ethicon Mesh Class Actions

(RTTNews) - Shine Justice Ltd. has agreed to settle Australian J&J/Ethicon Mesh Class Actions. The class action was brought by Shine Lawyers on behalf of the group members represented by Kathryn Gill, Diane Dawson and Ann Sanders against Ethicon Sàrl, Ethicon, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Medical Pty Limited. It is agreed to settle the actions for A$300 million.

Shine Justice Ltd. expects cash to be positively impacted in fiscal 2023 as a result of the reimbursement of work in progress. Administration of individual claims may now proceed, which is expected to take several years, resulting in positive revenue and cash from fiscal 2023, Shine Justice said.

