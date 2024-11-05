Shin Nippon Biomedical Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories reported a 5.3% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching 12,508 million yen, despite a significant drop in operating profit by 96.6%. The company’s net assets grew to 36,453 million yen, although the equity ratio decreased to 40.9%. Dividends for the fiscal year are forecasted to remain stable at 50 yen per share.

