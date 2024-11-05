Shin Nippon Biomedical Labs Declares Interim Dividends

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has announced the distribution of interim dividends of ¥20.00 per share from retained earnings, aligned with their stable profit distribution policy. The decision reflects their commitment to maintaining a 30-40% payout ratio, based on the company’s earning capacity and cash flow. This move is expected to reassure shareholders and strengthen investor confidence.

