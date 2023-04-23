Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (TYO:2395) Price Target Decreased by 17.11% to 3,213.00

The average one-year price target for Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (TYO:2395) has been revised to 3,213.00 / share. This is an decrease of 17.11% from the prior estimate of 3,876.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2,380.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2395 by 23.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2395 by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 134K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2395 is 0.03%, a decrease of 25.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.81% to 1,156K shares.

