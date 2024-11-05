Shin Nippon Biomedical Exceeds Financial Forecasts for 2024

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of 2024, driven by strong performance in its domestic nonclinical CRO business and lower-than-expected expenses related to an NDA resubmission. The company’s revenue and profits significantly surpassed forecasts, with interim profit showing a remarkable 55.1% increase over projections.

