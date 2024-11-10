Shin Nippon Air Technologies Reports Strong Growth and Stock Split

Shin Nippon Air Technologies Co., Ltd. (JP:1952) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Air Technologies Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 16.6% and operating profit surging by 75.9% year-on-year. The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split effective January 2025, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors can anticipate a total annual dividend of 120 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, post-split.

For further insights into JP:1952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.