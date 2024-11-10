News & Insights

Shin Nippon Air Technologies Reports Strong Growth and Stock Split

November 10, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

Shin Nippon Air Technologies Co., Ltd. (JP:1952) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Air Technologies Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 16.6% and operating profit surging by 75.9% year-on-year. The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split effective January 2025, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors can anticipate a total annual dividend of 120 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, post-split.

