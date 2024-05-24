News & Insights

Shin Hwa World Limited Plans Major Restructuring

May 24, 2024

Shin Hwa World Limited (HK:0582) has released an update.

Shin Hwa World Limited announced a Special General Meeting to be held on June 13, 2024, to discuss a major Capital Reorganisation, which includes consolidating shares and reducing share capital to offset accumulated losses. The company also plans to propose amendments to its bye-laws, which shareholders are to consider and approve. These changes aim to strengthen the company’s financial structure and align with legal requirements.

