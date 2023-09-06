Shin-Etsu (SHECY) QST Substrates to Power Future GaN Devices

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. SHECY is poised for significant growth thanks to its efforts in advancing QST (Qromis Substrate Technology) substrates for GaN (gallium nitride) power devices. Recognizing the pivotal role of QST substrates in enabling high-performance, energy-efficient GaN power devices, the company is actively pushing forward with development and market launch efforts. This strategic move holds great promise for both the company and the broader technological landscape.



What sets QST substrates apart is their unique ability to match the coefficient of thermal expansion of GaN. This exceptional characteristic minimizes warping and cracking in the GaN epitaxial layer, allowing for the growth of large-diameter, high-quality thick GaN epitaxial layers. This breakthrough technology has far-reaching implications, finding applications not only in power and RF devices but also in emerging fields like MicroLED growth for MicroLED displays.



Shin-Etsu Chemical is committed to delivering value to its customers. Apart from selling QST substrates, the company will also offer GaN-grown QST substrates upon customer request. Since 2021, extensive sample evaluations and device developments have been ongoing with customers worldwide, covering power devices, RF devices and LEDs. Notably, evaluations are being conducted across a wide voltage range of 650V to 1800V for power devices.



The commitment to excellence is evident in the continuous enhancements made to QST substrates. A noteworthy achievement is the significant reduction in defects during the bonding process, ensuring the supply of high-quality substrates. Shin-Etsu Chemical has also catered to customer demands for thicker GaN films by offering template substrates with optimized buffer layers.



Moreover, Shin-Etsu Chemical, in partnership with Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., has developed a groundbreaking technology. This innovation allows the exfoliation of GaN from QST substrates and bonding to substrates made of different materials using the Crystal Film Bonding technology. This has enabled the creation of vertical power devices capable of handling large currents. This collaboration is expected to contribute to the advancement of vertical power devices.



Shin-Etsu Chemical’s commitment to a sustainable future is evident in its dedication to advancing GaN devices that are crucial for an energy-efficient society. By harnessing the power of QST substrates, Shin-Etsu Chemical is paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.



Shin-Etsu Chemical’s shares have gained 43.6% in the past year compared with the 10.4% growth of its industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings is currently pegged at $1.01, suggesting a year-over-year decline of around 21.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company saw lower year-over-year sales and profits in the fiscal first quarter (ended Jun 30, 2023), impacted by unfavorable economic and market conditions. It remains focused on accelerating the development of products valuable to its customers and continuing R&D activities and capital investments to meet customer demand.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Shin-Etsu Chemical currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Hawkins, Inc. HWKN and Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for CRS is currently pegged at $3.48, implying year-over-year growth of 205.3%. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. The stock has rallied around 85% in a year.



Hawkins currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.9% for the current year.



Hawkins has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 25.6%, on average. HWKN shares are up around 60% in a year.



Akzo Nobel currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKZOY's current-year earnings has been revised 2.9% upward over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for Akzo Nobel is currently pegged at $1.44, implying year-over-year growth of 67.4%. AKZOY shares have gained around 25% in a year.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

