Shin-Etsu Chemical FY Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 35.4%

April 27, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its fiscal year net income to owners of parent increased 41.6% to 708.2 billion yen from last year. Earnings per share was 347.61 yen compared to 240.55 yen. Net sales were up 35.4% to 2.81 trillion yen.

The company said it will continue capital investments and R&D activities so as to meet the needs and demands of customers and markets in a timely manner.

