Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (TSE:4063) Price Target Increased by 8.71% to 6,450.00

The average one-year price target for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (TSE:4063) has been revised to 6,450.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.71% from the prior estimate of 5,933.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,949.00 to a high of 8,064.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.23% from the latest reported closing price of 6,309.00 / share.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Maintains 1.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4063 is 0.58%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 295,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 31,485K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,391K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 17.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,136K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 2.22% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 21,674K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,458K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,263K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 8.03% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,500K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,500K shares, representing a decrease of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 42.27% over the last quarter.

